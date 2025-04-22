Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 351,387 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,822,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 351,387 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.18% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $119,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,531,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,010 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,066,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.1% during the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 60,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 12,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EPD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.89.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $30.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $27.37 and a one year high of $34.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.92.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 79.55%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

