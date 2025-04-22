XD Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDNCF) Short Interest Update

XD Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDNCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 627,200 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the March 15th total of 788,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
XD Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS XDNCF opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.63. XD has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $2.70.
About XD
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than XD
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- AST SpaceMobile: 5 Reasons to Buy This Tiny Trailblazer Stock
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Why Call Option Traders Are Targeting This Dividend ETF Now
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Is Alphabet Misunderstood? Here’s Why the Bulls Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for XD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.