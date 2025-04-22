XD Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDNCF) Short Interest Update

XD Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDNCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 627,200 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the March 15th total of 788,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

XD Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS XDNCF opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.63. XD has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $2.70.

About XD

XD Inc, an investment holding company, develops, publishes, operates, and distributes mobile and web games in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates TapTap, a game community and platform, as well as provides information services. Its game portfolio comprises online games and premium games.

