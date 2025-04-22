Short Interest in Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Decreases By 17.9%

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the March 15th total of 2,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Shares of Tele2 AB (publ) stock opened at $6.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.21 and a 200-day moving average of $5.53. Tele2 AB has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Tele2 AB (publ) had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 13.05%. Equities research analysts expect that Tele2 AB will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Tele2 AB (publ) provides fixed and mobile connectivity, handset related data services, and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, united communications, and security services.

