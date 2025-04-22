ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,881,400 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the March 15th total of 5,944,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,754.9 days.

Shares of ZTCOF opened at $2.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.86. ZTE has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $4.10.

ZTE Corporation engages in the provision of integrated communication information solutions in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Africa, Europe, the United States, and Oceania. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business.

