Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Woolworths Stock Performance

Shares of WLWHY stock opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. Woolworths has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.07 and its 200-day moving average is $3.44.

Woolworths Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a $0.0583 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This is an increase from Woolworths’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Woolworths Company Profile

Woolworths Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores in South Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through seven segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty and Home; Woolworths Food; Woolworths Financial Services; Woolworths Logistics; Country Road Group; and Treasury.

