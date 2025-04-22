Vimian Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:VIMGF) Short Interest Up 18.5% in March

Vimian Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:VIMGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 546,100 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the March 15th total of 460,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,461.0 days.

Vimian Group AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:VIMGF opened at C$4.50 on Tuesday. Vimian Group AB has a 12-month low of C$2.68 and a 12-month high of C$4.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$3.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.72.

Vimian Group AB (publ) Company Profile

Vimian Group AB (publ) engages in the animal health business worldwide. It operates through Specialty Pharma, MedTech, Diagnostics, and Veterinary Services segments. The company offers proprietary diagnostics, prescription, and non-prescription treatments for preventive care and treatment of chronic conditions for companion animals under the Nextmune brand name; and molecular and immunodiagnostic solutions that are used by laboratories for veterinary specific applications with a focus on livestock and companion animal health markets under the Indical Bioscience brand name.

