Vimian Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:VIMGF) Short Interest Up 18.5% in March

Vimian Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:VIMGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 546,100 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the March 15th total of 460,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,461.0 days.
Vimian Group AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:VIMGF opened at C$4.50 on Tuesday. Vimian Group AB has a 12-month low of C$2.68 and a 12-month high of C$4.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$3.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.72.
Vimian Group AB (publ) Company Profile
