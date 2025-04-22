Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 58,909 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 58,909 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Dolby Laboratories worth $11,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DLB. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 436.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 528 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 207.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 778 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 58.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dolby Laboratories

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CAO Ryan Nicholson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $588,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,501,755.06. This trade represents a 19.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total transaction of $3,395,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296,257.36. The trade was a 39.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,121 shares of company stock worth $5,501,324. 38.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

DLB stock opened at $70.75 on Tuesday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.35 and a fifty-two week high of $89.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.28. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 48.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

