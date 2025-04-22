MML Investors Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $21,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 3,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Tudor Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,654,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 35.5% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,205.1% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,440,000 after buying an additional 35,479 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 286.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 21,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,342,000 after buying an additional 15,791 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD stock opened at $257.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $57.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.89. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $228.81 and a one year high of $341.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $291.69 and its 200 day moving average is $306.51.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.27). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 31.88%. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Bank of America cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $330.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Francesco Maione sold 2,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $616,896.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,204. This represents a 34.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sean D. Major sold 4,500 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total value of $1,419,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,502,560.58. The trade was a 23.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,842,604. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

