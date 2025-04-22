Mirabella Financial Services LLP Makes New Investment in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Teradyne by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 264.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total transaction of $215,592.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,013,947.08. This represents a 5.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ryan Driscoll sold 437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $44,574.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,312 shares in the company, valued at $439,824. This represents a 9.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,399 shares of company stock valued at $612,734. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ TER opened at $69.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.30. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.77 and a 12 month high of $163.21.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 19.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TER. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Vertical Research started coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Teradyne from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.94.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

