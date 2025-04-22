Tenet Healthcare (THC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Tenet Healthcare to post earnings of $3.10 per share and revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter. Tenet Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.740-12.840 EPS.
Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 15.48%. On average, analysts expect Tenet Healthcare to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Tenet Healthcare Trading Down 9.2 %
Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $110.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 3.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.77. Tenet Healthcare has a 52 week low of $92.01 and a 52 week high of $171.20.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on THC shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $190.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $177.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.44.
About Tenet Healthcare
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
