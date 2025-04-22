Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Acquired by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $10,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 122.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Tudor Pickering upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $149.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.46.

Valero Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $108.86 on Tuesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $99.00 and a 12-month high of $168.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.47.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.50. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.58%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

