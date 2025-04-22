Mirabella Financial Services LLP Sells 170,078 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP cut its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 88.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,078 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 251.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the third quarter worth $45,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GT. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Argus upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.78.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Price Performance

NASDAQ:GT opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.20. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52 week low of $7.27 and a 52 week high of $13.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 41.38 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment is involved in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires and related products and services in North, Central, and South America.

