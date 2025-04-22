MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 161.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 992,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 612,541 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $20,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $392,497,000. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2,838.3% in the 4th quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC now owns 18,160,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $382,644,000 after buying an additional 17,542,541 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,026,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820,689 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 9,792,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,336,000 after acquiring an additional 295,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,941,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,319,000 after acquiring an additional 270,367 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $20.47 on Tuesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $20.02 and a 1 year high of $21.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.97.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

