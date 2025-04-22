JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 360,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,249 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $16,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 23,350.0% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.

JCPB stock opened at $46.21 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.30 and a 52-week high of $48.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.50 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1873 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

