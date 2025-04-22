MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 50,202 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 46.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,202 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $18,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 62,649.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,385,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381,934 shares in the last quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 13,180,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,548,407,000 after buying an additional 1,382,393 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4,114.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,244,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,169,000 after buying an additional 1,214,675 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,052,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,988,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $109.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.73. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $100.89 and a 12 month high of $123.98. The company has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.93.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

