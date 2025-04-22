iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,289 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned 1.44% of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF worth $25,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYJ. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 453,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,585,000 after purchasing an additional 8,838 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,395,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,697,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 65,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,717,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 683.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 64,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,574,000 after acquiring an additional 56,015 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Price Performance

BATS IYJ opened at $120.25 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $111.51 and a 12 month high of $144.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.05.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

