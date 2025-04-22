Natixis Acquires Shares of 69,413 Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 69,413 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,701,000. Natixis owned about 0.11% of Ormat Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,043,996 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $409,305,000 after purchasing an additional 274,540 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Ormat Technologies by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,415,479 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $162,586,000 after acquiring an additional 163,505 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ormat Technologies by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,586,479 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $107,440,000 after acquiring an additional 93,418 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,373,426 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $93,029,000 after purchasing an additional 72,135 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,851,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ormat Technologies news, insider Jessica Woelfel sold 409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total transaction of $29,509.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,682.10. This trade represents a 6.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Granot sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $114,954.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,790. This represents a 46.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,242 shares of company stock valued at $156,427 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ormat Technologies Stock Performance

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

Ormat Technologies stock opened at $70.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.09. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.58 and a fifty-two week high of $84.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORA. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ormat Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ormat Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.56.

Ormat Technologies Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

