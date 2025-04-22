Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Purchased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $7,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CW. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CW shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $450.00 to $424.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $357.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.43.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $317.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.03. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $249.14 and a 1 year high of $393.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The aerospace company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.15. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.11%. Equities analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 7.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John C. Watts sold 622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.05, for a total value of $215,865.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,237.60. This represents a 10.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP George P. Mcdonald sold 148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.41, for a total value of $48,160.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,953.59. This trade represents a 7.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,797 shares of company stock valued at $7,436,255. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

