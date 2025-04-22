MetLife Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of UFP Industries worth $7,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UFPI. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 357.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 531 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 1,683.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in UFP Industries by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

UFP Industries Stock Down 1.7 %

UFP Industries stock opened at $103.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.31. UFP Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.42 and a fifty-two week high of $141.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.45.

UFP Industries Increases Dividend

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.04). UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Research analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 20.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UFPI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UFP Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UFP Industries

About UFP Industries

(Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.