MetLife Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $8,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its holdings in Humana by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in shares of Humana by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Price Performance

NYSE HUM opened at $246.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $213.31 and a 1-year high of $406.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $265.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.27.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.10. Humana had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 11.70%. On average, equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 35.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $270.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Humana from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Humana from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Humana in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $326.00 price objective for the company. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.90.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

