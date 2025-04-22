Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $213.62.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cintas from $195.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cintas from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cintas from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Cintas from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th.

Cintas Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $200.41 on Tuesday. Cintas has a 52-week low of $162.16 and a 52-week high of $228.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.34 and a 200 day moving average of $204.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $80.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. Cintas had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cintas will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 8,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total value of $1,780,548.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,647,979.84. This trade represents a 23.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jim Rozakis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.37, for a total value of $380,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 256,528 shares in the company, valued at $48,835,235.36. This represents a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 340.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,089,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,312,000 after purchasing an additional 841,952 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 295.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 168.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 9,072 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its position in Cintas by 299.8% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 21,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,371,000 after acquiring an additional 15,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 285.9% in the third quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 14,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

