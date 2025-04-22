Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.69.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CIEN. Northland Securities upgraded Ciena from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Northland Capmk raised shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ciena from $88.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Ciena from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total transaction of $404,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 375,680 shares in the company, valued at $22,367,987.20. This represents a 1.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 18,888 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $1,131,013.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,344,769.04. This represents a 17.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 49,288 shares of company stock valued at $3,299,980 over the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Ciena by 925.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 328 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 328.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 364 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ciena by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $57.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.91. Ciena has a fifty-two week low of $43.30 and a fifty-two week high of $101.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

