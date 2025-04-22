Freedom Investment Management Inc. Sells 432 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Freedom Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 110,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,405,000 after acquiring an additional 6,785 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,538,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 453,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,689,000 after buying an additional 78,580 shares during the period. PFW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. 77.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $2,715,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 274,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,865,612.10. This represents a 8.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,150 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total value of $119,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,635.67. The trade was a 4.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEC stock opened at $107.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.95 and a 200 day moving average of $100.32. The firm has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.44. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.47 and a twelve month high of $111.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 12.39%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.8975 dividend. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 73.91%.

WEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays raised WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.38.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

