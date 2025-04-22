Forum Financial Management LP Acquires 460 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 236,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,698,000 after purchasing an additional 64,380 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,578,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 18.3% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 148,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,658,000 after buying an additional 23,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $127.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.27. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.79 and a 12 month high of $200.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on JBHT

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $194,004.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,881,282.74. This trade represents a 6.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.