Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) Short Interest Up 24.2% in March

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the March 15th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Woori Financial Group Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE WF opened at $35.42 on Tuesday. Woori Financial Group has a 1 year low of $29.44 and a 1 year high of $38.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Institutional Trading of Woori Financial Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WF. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Woori Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Optas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Woori Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Woori Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Woori Financial Group

Woori Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, corporations, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments.

