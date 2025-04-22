Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,327,083 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 398,611 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 6.83% of Associated Banc worth $246,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 221.0% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Associated Banc in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. 82.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Associated Banc

In other news, Director John B. Williams sold 2,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $71,004.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,897.35. The trade was a 4.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $172,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,021.45. The trade was a 12.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASB. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Associated Banc from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Associated Banc Stock Performance

Shares of ASB opened at $20.06 on Tuesday. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52 week low of $18.32 and a 52 week high of $28.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.87.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. Associated Banc had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 8.24%. On average, analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.46%.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

Further Reading

