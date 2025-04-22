J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Takes $9.68 Million Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 166,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,683,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYH. Allianz SE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

IYH stock opened at $55.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.95 and a 200-day moving average of $60.79. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 0.72. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $66.59.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.