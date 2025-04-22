Stepan (SCL) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share and revenue of $562.77 million for the quarter.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.33). Stepan had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $525.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Stepan to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Stepan Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE SCL opened at $47.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Stepan has a 12 month low of $44.23 and a 12 month high of $94.77.

Stepan Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Stepan

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Stepan’s payout ratio is 69.68%.

In related news, Director Susan Lewis acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.53 per share, for a total transaction of $31,765.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,452.88. This represents a 35.82 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

