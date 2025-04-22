LGI Homes (LGIH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 29th. Analysts expect LGI Homes to post earnings of $0.76 per share and revenue of $380.07 million for the quarter.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $557.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.56 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect LGI Homes to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LGI Homes stock opened at $56.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.99. LGI Homes has a 1 year low of $53.13 and a 1 year high of $125.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.56. The company has a current ratio of 12.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

LGIH has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Seaport Res Ptn raised LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (down from $125.00) on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.33.

In related news, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 1,105 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total transaction of $83,913.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,058,125.88. This trade represents a 3.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

