REE Automotive (REE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q4 2024 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.79) per share for the quarter.

REE Automotive Price Performance

Shares of REE opened at $2.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.04. REE Automotive has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $11.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Get REE Automotive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on REE shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of REE Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of REE Automotive in a research note on Friday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company.

REE Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

REE Automotive Ltd. operates as an automotive technology company in France, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers REEcorner, a compact module that integrates critical vehicle drive components comprising as steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control between the chassis and the wheel; and REEplatform that allows for the addition of a modular and customizable top hat/cabin design based on customer specifications, without requiring modification to the platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for REE Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REE Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.