O-I Glass (OI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q1 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share and revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter. O-I Glass has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.200-1.500 EPS.
O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 8.27%. On average, analysts expect O-I Glass to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
O-I Glass Price Performance
OI opened at $10.79 on Tuesday. O-I Glass has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.98.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on O-I Glass
About O-I Glass
O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than O-I Glass
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- AST SpaceMobile: 5 Reasons to Buy This Tiny Trailblazer Stock
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Why Call Option Traders Are Targeting This Dividend ETF Now
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Is Alphabet Misunderstood? Here’s Why the Bulls Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.