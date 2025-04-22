O-I Glass (OI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q1 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share and revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter. O-I Glass has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.200-1.500 EPS.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 8.27%. On average, analysts expect O-I Glass to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OI opened at $10.79 on Tuesday. O-I Glass has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.98.

OI has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Monday, March 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on O-I Glass from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.38.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

