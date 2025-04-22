OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OMVKY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. Analysts expect OMV Aktiengesellschaft to post earnings of $0.33 per share and revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.40. OMV Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 4.02%. On average, analysts expect OMV Aktiengesellschaft to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OMVKY opened at $12.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $13.17. The stock has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.72.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OMVKY shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, Belgium, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chemicals & Materials, Fuels & Feedstock, and Energy.

