Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Buys 6,876 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 386,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,876 shares during the quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. owned 0.17% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $14,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 515.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4,104.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays cut their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Rexford Industrial Realty Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $31.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.68 and a 52-week high of $52.61.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 29.10%. The business had revenue of $248.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.74 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is presently 138.71%.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

