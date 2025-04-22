Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Has $13.96 Million Stock Holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 652,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,295 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $13,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 28,837,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,085,000 after buying an additional 4,049,374 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $478,674,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,382,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,394,000 after purchasing an additional 121,452 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 5,558,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,961,000 after purchasing an additional 655,782 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,772,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,159,000 after purchasing an additional 22,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

COLD stock opened at $19.60 on Tuesday. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.67 and a twelve month high of $30.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of -57.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.41.

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $666.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.03 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -270.59%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

