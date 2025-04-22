Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Trims Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. cut its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its position in AbbVie by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 55,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,885,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 92,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,513,000 after acquiring an additional 41,082 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Trajan Wealth LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 30,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. Erste Group Bank upgraded AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $218.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AbbVie from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on AbbVie from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 29,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.90, for a total transaction of $6,070,159.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,985,223.60. This trade represents a 40.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 5,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.90, for a total value of $1,143,466.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,429,199.90. This trade represents a 20.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,471 shares of company stock valued at $23,426,451 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $170.01 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.58 and a 12 month high of $218.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $198.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.54. The company has a market cap of $300.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.84, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.82). AbbVie had a return on equity of 296.28% and a net margin of 7.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 273.33%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

