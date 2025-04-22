Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Sells 19,355 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. trimmed its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 19,355 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $5,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its position in Targa Resources by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 7,398 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 32,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,720,000 after purchasing an additional 6,432 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Targa Resources by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,998,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 62,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,150,000 after purchasing an additional 30,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $164.66 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $188.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.77. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $110.09 and a 52-week high of $218.51. The stock has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75.

Targa Resources Cuts Dividend

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.67%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $218.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Targa Resources from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $202.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $220.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.64.

Insider Transactions at Targa Resources

In other news, insider Jennifer R. Kneale sold 29,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total transaction of $5,750,856.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 227,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,731,100.98. This represents a 11.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Meloy sold 48,837 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.08, for a total value of $9,527,121.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 725,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,555,510.24. The trade was a 6.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,914 shares of company stock worth $22,613,288. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

