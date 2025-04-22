Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Acquires New Shares in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 40,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,920,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 890.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Robbins Farley purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 7,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $935,008.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,067 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,470.80. This represents a 33.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 3,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total transaction of $492,457.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,571.56. The trade was a 35.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,877 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,205. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DTE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays cut shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.17.

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $131.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.81 and a 200-day moving average of $126.05. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $107.88 and a 52-week high of $140.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.71.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.27%. Equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

