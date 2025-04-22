BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Shares Purchased by Shaker Financial Services LLC

Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Free Report) by 46.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,809 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 133,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,872 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BOE opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.05. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $9.16 and a 52-week high of $11.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.0827 dividend. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

