Shaker Financial Services LLC Sells 32,116 Shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP)

Shaker Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,116 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,146,000. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,037,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 846.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 133,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 119,340 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 72,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $571,000.

NYSE OPP opened at $8.06 on Tuesday. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $9.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.54.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 14.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

