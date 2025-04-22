49,400 Shares in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Purchased by Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 49,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SJW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SJW Group by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SJW Group by 842.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SJW Group in the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in SJW Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of SJW Group stock opened at $54.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.23 and its 200 day moving average is $52.94. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. SJW Group has a twelve month low of $44.91 and a twelve month high of $62.18.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is 58.95%.

SJW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of SJW Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

SJW Group Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

