Shaker Financial Services LLC Has $736,000 Holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ)

Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Free Report) by 132.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,051 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPZ. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $755,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 59,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Thomas E. Herman sold 13,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $208,647.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,391 shares in the company, valued at $208,631.78. This represents a 50.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CPZ opened at $14.94 on Tuesday. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $16.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.41.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th.

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

