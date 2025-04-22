Natixis Reduces Stock Position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Natixis lowered its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 34.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,031 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $2,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, City Center Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000.

SPB has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $106.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.43.

Shares of NYSE:SPB opened at $58.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.80. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.03. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.66 and a fifty-two week high of $96.74.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 4.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.19%.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

