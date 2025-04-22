Natixis Has $4.16 Million Position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 1,255,000.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Natixis owned 0.06% of MSA Safety worth $4,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in MSA Safety by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 760,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 554.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 284,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,170,000 after acquiring an additional 241,061 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,354,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,504,000 after acquiring an additional 674,560 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in MSA Safety by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 14,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Stock Performance

Shares of MSA Safety stock opened at $142.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.82 and its 200-day moving average is $162.54. MSA Safety Incorporated has a one year low of $127.86 and a one year high of $200.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Insider Activity

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.02. MSA Safety had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 28.64%. Equities analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MSA Safety news, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $114,003.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,007. The trade was a 16.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of MSA Safety from $175.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.20.

MSA Safety Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

