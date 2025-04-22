Natixis Has $2.34 Million Stock Holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Natixis increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) by 11,060.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,264 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 84,500 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Verint Systems were worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Verint Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 808.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stephen J. Gold sold 2,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $44,096.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,473 shares in the company, valued at $457,561.11. The trade was a 8.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 9,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $155,743.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,425. This trade represents a 31.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Trading Down 2.3 %

VRNT opened at $15.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.60 million, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.15 and a 12 month high of $38.17.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.28). Verint Systems had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $253.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VRNT shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Verint Systems from $34.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

