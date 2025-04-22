Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Purchased by Natixis

Natixis boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 36.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,146 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WPM. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on WPM shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Stifel Canada upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.40.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 1.4 %

WPM opened at $85.20 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.82. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $50.91 and a 52 week high of $87.42. The firm has a market cap of $38.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.58, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.74.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $380.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.74 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 50.05%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.90%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

