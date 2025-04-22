MetLife Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,344 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Equitable worth $8,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Equitable in the fourth quarter worth about $668,250,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Equitable by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,817,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303,449 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Equitable by 700.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,563,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,837 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Equitable by 608.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,468,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in Equitable by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,659,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,351,000 after purchasing an additional 957,828 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equitable alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EQH shares. UBS Group raised shares of Equitable from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Equitable from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Equitable from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Equitable from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.91.

Equitable Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE EQH opened at $45.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.46 and a 52 week high of $56.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.19. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.23.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.08). Equitable had a return on equity of 85.70% and a net margin of 10.51%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equitable

In related news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 6,666 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total value of $369,163.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,776,023.24. This trade represents a 6.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $1,534,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 753,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,534,018.96. The trade was a 3.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,332 shares of company stock valued at $4,141,315 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Equitable

(Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.