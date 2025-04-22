Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Position Boosted by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $10,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $39.45 on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.74 and a 52-week high of $69.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.18 and its 200-day moving average is $57.35.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.38). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $12.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Dbs Bank downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 91,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $6,405,943.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 439,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,721,357.15. This trade represents a 17.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 6,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $447,271.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,455.04. This trade represents a 40.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 154,486 shares of company stock valued at $10,561,895. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

