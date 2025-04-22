MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $8.17 Million Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $8,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 918,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,991,000 after purchasing an additional 132,749 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Edison International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,791,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edison International in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Edison International during the third quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.6% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 18,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $55.82 on Tuesday. Edison International has a twelve month low of $49.06 and a twelve month high of $88.77. The company has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). Edison International had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. On average, analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.8275 per share. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 100.30%.

EIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Edison International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Edison International from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.75.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

