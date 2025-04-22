Natixis Buys 17,847 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Natixis grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 116.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,847 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TLT. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of TLT stock opened at $86.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.10. The stock has a market cap of $47.25 billion, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $84.89 and a 12 month high of $101.64.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3256 per share. This represents a $3.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.