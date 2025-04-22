Natixis Invests $2.76 Million in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Natixis purchased a new stake in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 63,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Samsara by 262.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Samsara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Samsara by 290.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Sanjit Biswas sold 85,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $4,716,592.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,299,600. This represents a 39.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 22,500 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total transaction of $871,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 373,579 shares in the company, valued at $14,464,978.88. This represents a 5.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,190,384 shares of company stock worth $49,818,557 over the last three months. 60.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Samsara Stock Down 5.4 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of IOT opened at $35.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.55 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.15 and its 200 day moving average is $46.68. Samsara Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.14 and a 12-month high of $61.90.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IOT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Samsara from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Samsara in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Samsara from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Samsara from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Samsara currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.07.

Samsara Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

